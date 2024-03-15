DP Leader Visits Ulsan, Busan to Gain Yeongnam Region Votes

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung visited the southeastern cities of Ulsan and Busan on Friday, visiting the traditional markets to gain the support of the voters in the Yeongnam region, a traditionally conservative stronghold.Lee visited the Suam Traditional Market and the Dong Ulsan Market in Ulsan and plans to visit three other traditional markets located in Busan on Friday.The visits to traditional markets are seen as a move by the DP chief to highlight the poor management of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, as the local markets are known to be a symbol of people's economic livelihoods, while looking to win the votes of the Yeongnam region.During his visit to the Suam Traditional Market, Lee shouted the DP's general election slogan, "Enough is enough, let's pass our judgment", criticizing the government's policies that failed to help improve people's livelihoods.Lee further stressed that the current administration has "ruined" the country in less than two years, and the ruling party gaining the legislative power of the National Assembly will cause further deterioration in the country.