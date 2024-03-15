Ukraine: Russia Increasing Use of N. Korean-made Ballistic Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian media reported on Thursday local time, that the Russian military has so far launched around 50 North Korean short-range Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles at six regions in Ukraine.According to the Ukrainian media outlet The New Voice of Ukraine(NV), Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office said that Russia has used the North Korean version of the Iskander, known as Hwasong-11, to attack Ukraine approximately 50 times since the start of the war.Filchakov added that the North Korean ballistic missiles had been fired towards Ukraine’s Kharkiv region at least once and that an investigation is underway, as the Russian military appears to have used the Hwasong-11 ballistic missile to attack the region on two more occasions.He further explained that the debris of the missile that fell in the Kharkiv region collected on February 7 had 'February 11' written on it, the name of the North Korean military factory that produces the ballistic missiles.He further explained that the Hwasong-11 is a very low-quality missile with a maximum range of 700 kilometers and has a low-quality guidance system, adding that there were many reports of the missile exploding mid-flight.