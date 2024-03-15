TEPCO Resumes Release of Wastewater from Fukushima Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

The Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) on Friday afternoon resumed releasing treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant after it had suspended the discharge due to a five-point-eight-magnitude earthquake that occurred in waters off the eastern Fukushima Prefecture.TEPCO, which operates the nuclear power plant, said it resumed discharging wastewater from the plant at around 3:50 p.m., or around 15 hours after suspending the release.Friday marked the first time the water discharge was stopped due to an earthquake since the first round of releases last August.The latest and fourth round of discharge had begun on February 28 and was set to conclude on Sunday.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, two people at Fukushima Prefecture were injured due to the quake which had occurred around 12:14 a.m. Friday.Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey estimated that the latest quake was of magnitude five-point-six earthquake with a shallow depth of fifty-three kilometers.