Medical School Professors at 20 Schools Urge Gov't to Reconsider Admissions Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

An emergency steering committee of medical school professors nationwide urged the government to reconsider a plan to increase the school admissions quota by two-thousand.At a press conference on Saturday, committee chief Bang Jae-seung said the professors' decision to resign en masse is part of a desperate attempt to resolve the situation stemming from trainee doctors and medical students' collective action in protest of the quota hike.Referring to the committee's decision on Friday for professors from 20 schools to submit mass resignations after March 25, Bang said professors at 16 schools had given overwhelming support, while collection of opinions from the remaining four schools is ongoing.The committee chief said the professors, who are set to discuss operations of emergency rooms and intensive care units on March 22, have agreed to continue looking after emergency and critical patients for as long as possible.As for Seoul National University professors' earlier decision to tender resignations next Tuesday, Bang, who also heads the SNU professors' emergency committee said a decision on whether to delay the submissions to March 25 will be made at Tuesday's general meeting.