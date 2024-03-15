S. Korea to Host 3rd Summit for Democracy in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to host the Third Summit for Democracy from Monday to Wednesday in Seoul.According to the presidential office on Friday, under the theme of "Democracy for Future Generations," it will be the first time for the summit, launched through the leadership of U.S. President Joe Biden, to be solely hosted outside the U.S.Between Monday and Tuesday, a ministerial conference and multi-stakeholder roundtable on AI, digital technology and democracy will be held, followed by sessions involving civil societies and youths from participating countries.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is among ministerial and vice-ministerial representatives expected to attend Monday's ministerial meeting, while the multi-stakeholder roundtable will address combating digital threats to democratic processes and upholding online freedom.On Wednesday night, President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled for a virtual summit conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Kenyan President William Ruto, which will be also attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of international bodies.