Blinken to Arrive in S. Korea Sunday for Democracy Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea on Sunday to attend a meeting for the Summit for Democracy.A U.S. delegation led by Blinken is set to arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit to South Korea.Blinken is scheduled to attend a ministerial segment of the summit set for Monday in Seoul.He will also hold bilateral talks with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul over lunch on Monday, which comes about 19 days after their bilateral talks held during Cho’s visit to the United States late last month.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said that discussions will take place on issues of mutual interest, such as bilateral cooperation for democracy, ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and the regional and global situation.Blinken is also expected to pay a courtesy call to President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Korea. He will head to the Philippines on Monday after his trip to South Korea.