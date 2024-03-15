Nikkei: S. Korea, Japan, Germany to Join Forces on $2.5 Bln Loan for Chile Copper Mine

Photo : YONHAP News

The financial institutions of South Korea, Japan and Germany will reportedly join forces on a two-point-five billion dollar loan to support a Chilean copper mine project.According to Japan’s Nikkei News on Sunday, the government-affiliated financial institutions of the three nations and other lenders will provide a loan for the project at the Centinela mine, which is operated by United Kingdom-headquartered Antofagasta and Japanese trading house Marubeni.The Japan Bank for International Cooperation will reportedly provide 950 million dollars for the project, which will expand the copper mine and construct a plant.Other lenders include the financial institutions of South Korea, Germany and Export Development Canada, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and France's Credit Agricole.Nikkei said the loan is expected to support a production capacity increase of about 140-thousand tons at the mine from the current annual production of 250-thousand tons.