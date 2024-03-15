Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Nikkei: S. Korea, Japan, Germany to Join Forces on $2.5 Bln Loan for Chile Copper Mine

Written: 2024-03-17 12:50:45Updated: 2024-03-17 18:01:12

Nikkei: S. Korea, Japan, Germany to Join Forces on $2.5 Bln Loan for Chile Copper Mine

Photo : YONHAP News

The financial institutions of South Korea, Japan and Germany will reportedly join forces on a two-point-five billion dollar loan to support a Chilean copper mine project.

According to Japan’s Nikkei News on Sunday, the government-affiliated financial institutions of the three nations and other lenders will provide a loan for the project at the Centinela mine, which is operated by United Kingdom-headquartered Antofagasta and Japanese trading house Marubeni.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation will reportedly provide 950 million dollars for the project, which will expand the copper mine and construct a plant.

Other lenders include the financial institutions of South Korea, Germany and Export Development Canada, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and France's Credit Agricole.

Nikkei said the loan is expected to support a production capacity increase of about 140-thousand tons at the mine from the current annual production of 250-thousand tons.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >