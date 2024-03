Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corporation have sold more than five million eco-friendly vehicles in the global market over the past 15 years.According to the two South Korean automakers on Sunday, they sold an accumulated four-point-99 million units of eco-friendly cars in the global market as of the end of last year.Including their combined sales of 111-thousand units in January, the total reaches five-point-one million units, surpassing the five million mark for the first time since they started selling eco-friendly vehicles in 2009.Eco-friendly cars include hybrid electric vehicles(HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles(PHEVs), electric vehicles(EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles(FCEVs).Hyundai and Kia plan to sell a combined one-point-five million units of such cars this year by raising their EV sales by 27 percent to 600-thousand units and sales of hybrid models by 25 percent to 850-thousand units.