Parties Gear up for April General Elections

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party’s election committee held its first meeting on Sunday and examined its election strategy ahead of the April 10 general elections.In the meeting, PPP interim leader and committee chief Han Dong-hoon said that the upcoming general elections will be an election to pass a judgment against the main opposition Democratic Party’s dominance of the National Assembly.Han said that the DP appears to be confident about its election victory as it expects to win more than 153 seats, and former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the head of the Korea Innovation Party, is also mocking the public by talking about the possibility of the opposition bloc winning some 200 seats.The PPP chair also criticized the DP chair for threatening the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who still has three years in office.He stressed that his party is nominating its candidates for the elections in accordance with the system, accepting and responding to public opinions.Meanwhile, the DP held a meeting of party lawmakers on Sunday and decided officially to push for a special counsel probe into the appointment of former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup as the ambassador to Australia. Lee left to begin his ambassadorship in Australia last week, despite being the subject of an ongoing investigation into the death of a Marine.The opposition party will hold a meeting of all of its candidates for the April elections on Sunday and launch an election campaign in earnest.