Summit for Democracy Under Way in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The third Summit for Democracy is under way in Seoul.On the first day of the three-day summit on Monday, the ministerial conference is being held under the theme of “AI, digital technologies and democracy” following the opening ceremony.Top officials from some 30 countries, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are delivering remarks during the conference, followed by a roundtable involving some 20 speakers from home and abroad.The participants are discussing digital threats to democratic processes, technological innovation in democratic societies that respect human rights, and the role of democracies in upholding online freedom.Blinken is meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul and other top Seoul officials on the sidelines of the summit.Cho and Blinken are holding talks on Monday over lunch to discuss bilateral cooperation for democracy, ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and the current regional and global situation.Blinken, who arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit, will reportedly head to the Philippines later on Monday.Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kenyan President William Ruto will host separate virtual summits on Wednesday evening.