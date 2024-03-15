Pres. Office against Bringing Amb. to Australia Home without CIO Summons

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is against bringing home Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has yet to officially summon him.Amid the growing political pressure, the top office on Monday revealed its stance on Lee, who is facing an investigation over his alleged meddling in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.The top office said it would be "very inappropriate" for the incumbent chief of an overseas mission to return home and wait indefinitely when the CIO is not even ready to question him.The presidential office said Lee will immediately respond to the CIO when it asks him to return home for questioning.It also defended Lee's appointment, saying he is the right person for the post in consideration of the security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., Japan and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region and Seoul's large-scale arms exports to Australia.The top office said it examined the allegations involving Lee during a background check and found no problems, noting that the CIO had failed to summon Lee for six months after a complaint was filed against him.