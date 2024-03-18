Menu Content

Politics

Top Envoys of S. Korea, U.S. Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula, Global Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held a luncheon meeting in Seoul and discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as other global issues.

Monday's luncheon meeting between foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as the top U.S. diplomat is visiting South Korea to attend the Third Summit for Democracy, coming just 19 days after their meeting in Washington.

With North Korea's ballistic missile provocation Monday morning, the two appeared to have discussed response measures and ways to manage the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Blinken also paid a courtesy call to President Yoon Suk Yeol, where Yoon said active high-level exchanges between the allies, including recent mutual visits between the two sides' top diplomats, demonstrate the solidarity of the alliance, which has evolved into a "global comprehensive strategic alliance."

Blinken, in response, stressed that the bilateral relationship is stronger than ever, adding that the allies will actively implement the achievements from Yoon's state visit to the U.S. and the Camp David South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit held last year.
