Top Office Hints at Room for Negotiation on Med School Admissions Quota Hike

Senior presidential secretary for social policy Jang Sang-yoon said Monday that the government is open to dialogue on the issue of medical school admissions quota hike.On a local radio program, Jang was asked about a possible opportunity for dialogue with the government being more flexible with the quota hike of two-thousand, to which the official said the government would be open to such an idea.However, Jang called on the medical community to give a reason as to why a quota increase of 350 or 500 is reasonable, adding that the government will continue to explain, scientifically and logically, its planned quota hike of two-thousand.He further slammed the decisions made by the medical school professors to resign en masse, emphasizing that professors are also doctors and such action would be in violation of the Medical Service Act.Jang said the government would have no choice but to respond accordingly to the law and principles.