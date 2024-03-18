Menu Content

Chief of Medical Professors' Emergency Committee Apologizes for Vacuum in Medical Care

Written: 2024-03-18 14:56:00Updated: 2024-03-18 16:04:53

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the emergency committee of medical school professors Bang Jae-seung issued a public apology, saying doctors are sorry for the inconvenience in public access to medical service caused by the ongoing collective action by trainee doctors.

On a local radio program on Monday, the committee chairman issued an apology, saying that the collective action has not only disrupted medical care but also caused anxiety to the public.
 
He elaborated further, saying that the doctors have only thought about themselves throughout the ordeal and have not communicated with the patients, who are the biggest victims of the collective action.

The chief added that the doctors have forgotten that without the people, there would be no doctors and that they will begin listening to the people's grievances and discuss areas that need improvement.

In response to a possible mass resignation by medical school professors, Bang said such action would be a last resort, expressing hope that a solution can be achieved before that.
