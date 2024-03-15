Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2024-03-18 15:14:52Updated: 2024-03-18 16:18:06

Fourth Discharge of Treated Wastewater from Fukushima Nuclear Plant Completed Sun.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced Monday that discharge of treated wastewater from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant will be carried out seven more times from next month to March of next year, adding that the fourth discharge had concluded on Sunday.

Park Gu-yeon, first vice minister of government policy coordination said on Monday that around 54-thousand-600 cubic meters of wastewater and about 14 trillion becquerels(Bq) of tritium will be discharged in seven phases starting next month.

The official said during the fourth discharge, which began on February 28, around 31-thousand-200 cubic meters of water and around five trillion Bq of tritium was released into the sea, adding that the government found no abnormalities in tritium concentration during the said period.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) halted operations of the water transfer pump at around 3:29 a.m. Sunday, before a magnitude five-point-four earthquake was reported off the coast of Fukushima at 6:17 a.m.

Inspections of major facilities at the nuclear power plant showed no abnormalities caused by the earthquake.
