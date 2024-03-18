N. Korea Resumes Ballistic Missile Launches to Break Short Hiatus

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As world leaders gathered in Seoul for the third Summit for Democracy on Monday, North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, breaking a short hiatus of provocations. The latest ballistic missile launch came after China wrapped up its "two sessions" of the top legislature and top political advisory bodies, and Russian President Vladimir Putin clinched his election victory.Emma Sparkes has more.Report: North Korea has fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that it detected short-range ballistic missiles launched from the capital Pyongyang area toward the East Sea from 7:44 to 8:22 a.m. on Monday.The projectiles flew about 300 kilometers before landing in eastern waters outside of the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone.The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the projectiles while increasing its surveillance of the North.The JCS said that the joint missile warning system among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan was working well.The launch comes about a month after the North fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from waters northeast of the eastern coastal city of Wonsan toward the East Sea.It marks the North's second ballistic missile launch of the year since its first on January 14.The short hiatus of ballistic missile launches, maintained despite the South Korea-U.S.'s recent annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise, ended as Beijing wrapped up its "two sessions" of the top legislature and political advisory bodies and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed his election victory.The South Korean military said that it is maintaining a readiness posture and possesses the capabilities to overwhelmingly respond to North Korean provocations.Emma Sparkes, KBS World Radio News.