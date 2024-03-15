President Yoon Vows Special Measures to Lower Prices of Agricultural Products

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday that the government will immediately implement special measures to lower the prices of agricultural goods.President Yoon made the remarks during the 'People's Livelihood and Economic Inspection Meeting' at the Yangjae branch of Nonghyup Hanaro Mart in Seocho District in southern Seoul, where he vowed support for delivery prices and discounts until the prices of agricultural products stabilize at the average level.Yoon also said that the government will spare no effort in providing policy support to stabilize the prices of fruit, such as strawberries and announced that discount channels centered on large supermarkets will also be expanded to cover traditional markets and online shopping malls.The South Korean president added that in order to replace the high demand for apples and Korean pears, the government will significantly expand the items subject to lower tariff quotas for imported fruits, agricultural products and processed foods.Regarding the 150 billion won, or over 112 million U.S. dollars, emergency agricultural and livestock product price stabilization fund announced last Friday, the government promised to expand the amount of support when necessary.