Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, who visited a secondary battery production plant on Monday, called for the speedy production of secondary batteries, in order to drive exports.Minister Ahn took part in a meeting at the LG Energy Solution Ochang Energy Plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province during the afternoon, and stressed that rechargeable batteries are a key growth engine for exports that have a huge impact on fields such as electric vehicles and power grids.He further emphasized that secondary batteries have played a major role as a new export engine, but said export conditions have been difficult due to falling mineral prices.Ahn vowed to push forward with key tasks in the secondary batteries industry in order to achieve the government's highest-ever export goal for this year and make the industry one of the top five export sources by 2027.