NHIS to Tighten Health Insurance System for Foreign Dependents

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Health Insurance Service(NHIS) announced on Monday that it will tighten the health insurance system for foreign dependents starting in April so that it will be fairer and more reasonable.Currently, both foreigners and overseas Koreans can immediately qualify as dependents as soon as they enter South Korea, as long as they meet the relationship criteria with the employed subscriber or the income and property requirements.However, starting on April 3, dependents of foreign nationals in the country as well as Koreans living abroad, will be required to reside in South Korea for more than six months to qualify for state health insurance coverage.The revisions will allow for some exceptions. Minors under the age of 19, spouses, foreign nationals obtaining D-2 or D-4-3 student visas, E-9 migrant workers, F-5 permanent residents and F-6 marriage migrants will be able to immediately receive the health care benefits.The revised policy comes as the NHIS looks to prevent the so-called "free riders" from exploiting the insurance system and coming to Korea only to receive health care benefits.