Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Office Denies Media Reports about Aide's Resignation over Knife Attack Remarks

Written: 2024-03-18 18:27:50Updated: 2024-03-18 18:46:53

Presidential Office Denies Media Reports about Aide's Resignation over Knife Attack Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is denying media reports that its presidential secretary for civil and social affairs Hwang Sang-moo is expected to resign for his controversial remarks about a stabbing attack on a journalist in the 1980s.

The top office issued a statement on Monday denying the local daily Munhwa Ilbo's report, which said that consensus has been reached among presidential aides that Hwang will have to voluntarily step down. 

In a private gathering with journalists last week, Hwang stirred controversy after discussing a 1988 stabbing attack on a journalist in Seoul who wrote a column critical of the military government of Korea, while specifying MBC to "listen carefully."

Broadcaster MBC has been in a rocky relationship with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over its critical approach to the government, including its news coverage of the president's hot mic remarks during his trip to New York in 2022. 

Earlier on Monday, the presidential office said that the administration thoroughly respects the freedom and responsibility of the media and it has never been involved in wielding undue pressure on any specific news agency. Hwang on Saturday apologized for causing concerns.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >