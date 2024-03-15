Presidential Office Denies Media Reports about Aide's Resignation over Knife Attack Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is denying media reports that its presidential secretary for civil and social affairs Hwang Sang-moo is expected to resign for his controversial remarks about a stabbing attack on a journalist in the 1980s.The top office issued a statement on Monday denying the local daily Munhwa Ilbo's report, which said that consensus has been reached among presidential aides that Hwang will have to voluntarily step down.In a private gathering with journalists last week, Hwang stirred controversy after discussing a 1988 stabbing attack on a journalist in Seoul who wrote a column critical of the military government of Korea, while specifying MBC to "listen carefully."Broadcaster MBC has been in a rocky relationship with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over its critical approach to the government, including its news coverage of the president's hot mic remarks during his trip to New York in 2022.Earlier on Monday, the presidential office said that the administration thoroughly respects the freedom and responsibility of the media and it has never been involved in wielding undue pressure on any specific news agency. Hwang on Saturday apologized for causing concerns.