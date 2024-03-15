S. Korea Negative about Indonesia's Request for Extending Deadline for Payment for KF-21 Fighter Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Indonesia, which is partnering with South Korea on the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet, reportedly asked Seoul last year if its payment deadline could be extended by eight years to 2034.An official at the state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said that there is no change in the government's position that Indonesia should make the payment by the agreed deadline of 2026.The official made the remarks in response to an inquiry by Yonhap News regarding a local report that Indonesia asked Seoul to extend the deadline.Indonesia agreed to pay one-point-six trillion won, or about 20 percent of the project through 2026, on the condition that 48 of the aircraft are manufactured in Indonesia.However, Indonesia's overdue payments amount to about 1 trillion won.The government is reportedly reluctant to accept Indonesia's offer to make the payment eight years after the completion of the development.However, the DAPA plans to continue negotiations with Indonesia regarding the payment.