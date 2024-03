Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has successfully tested the aerial refueling capability of the homegrown KF-21 fighter jet, securing the aircraft's long-distance tactical capability.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Tuesday, the jet's fifth prototype succeeded in aerial refueling for the first time over the country's southern waters.The state agency expects the KF-21 to enhance its operation radius by at least over 50 percent through one round of midair refueling.DAPA said the latest test also assessed the impact of refueling on piloting, and confirmed the safety of connection and separation with the aerial tanker.The agency plans to continue further tests of the jet, including refueling in high altitude and speed, until the first half of 2026.