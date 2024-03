Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered all government ministries to exert full efforts with vigilance to ensure stability of public livelihoods by achieving an early settlement of inflation in the two-percent range.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon called for mobilization of all policy means to help vitalization of direct transactions of agricultural goods, preventing collusion and unfair practices in distribution, and support in groceries for vulnerable groups.Acknowledging difficulties of seeing fruit and vegetable prices go down in the short term due to last year's harvest depression and unfavorable weather last month, Yoon vowed to directly lower prices through discounts, while increasing alternative supplies through quota tariffs and direct imports.The president added that stability in global oil prices is expected to help the country's efforts to curb inflation.