CSIS Asia Vice Chief: Trump Likely to Push for USKF Withdrawal if Reelected

Photo : YONHAP News

Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), said if former U.S. President Donald Trump were to be reelected, he would most likely push for withdrawal of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) or halt joint drills with South Korea.Meeting with South Korean correspondents in Paris on Monday, Cha said he expects many changes to occur regarding the Korean Peninsula upon Trump's possible reelection, and believes Trump is likely to seek the resumption of dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The projection was made on the assumption that there will be a state of crisis regarding the North when the next U.S. presidential term begins in January 2025, as Pyongyang is expected to conduct multiple military provocations ahead of the U.S.’ presidential election in November.Cha said Trump has always held the notion that South Korea is a wealthy country with a strong military force and there is no need to station U.S. troops, especially if he has resolved issues with Kim in the North.Cha also projected that Trump could tolerate the South's unilateral nuclear armament, saying he believes the former U.S. president is unconcerned about the prospect of Seoul building a long-range ballistic missile system.