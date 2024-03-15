Gov't Arranges 452 Trillion Won Loans for Corporate Low-Carbon Transition

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government will provide a total of 452 trillion won, or more than 337 billion U.S. dollars, in policy loans by 2030 to assist Korean companies' transformation into low-carbon emitters. The government says that the loans will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 86 million tons by 2030.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The government believes that if Korean companies fail to keep up with global low-carbon regulations, the export-driven Korean economy may falter.During a meeting with heads of private banks and state-run creditors on Tuesday, Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Kim Joo-hyun and Environment Minister Han Wha-jin introduced a massive policy loan program, seeking to help Korean businesses' greenhouse gas reduction.Under the plan, the Korea Development Bank(KDB), Korea Credit Guarantee Fund and other financial agencies will provide a total of 420 trillion won, or more than 313 billion U.S. dollars, in policy loans by 2030 for companies making low-carbon facility investments.In addition, 23 trillion won worth of loans will be provided to help finance the construction of solar, wind and offshore wind power facilities while another nine trillion won will go into research and development of new and renewable energy technologies, such as carbon capture and storage.South Korea declared its emissions reduction target of 40 percent below 2018 levels by 2030.The government believes that the policy loans will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 86 million tons by the same year.It will account for 30 percent of Korea's reduction target by 2030.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.