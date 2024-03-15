Yoon Accepts Presidential Aide’s Resignation over

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of Hwang Sang-moo, senior presidential secretary for civil and social agenda, who came under fire for controversial remarks he made in a private meeting with reporters.The presidential office informed its correspondents Wednesday morning of Yoon's decision.In a private gathering with journalists last week, Hwang stirred controversy by bringing up a 1988 stabbing attack on a journalist in Seoul who wrote a column critical of the military government of Korea, specifying that MBC journalists should "listen carefully."Broadcaster MBC has been in a rocky relationship with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration over its critical approach to the government, including its news coverage of the president's hot mic remarks during his trip to New York in 2022.The president's move came six days after Hwang's remarks were reported by MBC.Hwang offered an apology to the people, journalists and the victim of the terror attack in a statement issued two days after his comments were reported.The presidential office also issued a statement on Monday saying that it has never been involved in wielding undue pressure on any specific news agency.Hwang’s resignation came amid growing concerns within the ruling party over the possible negative impact of the case on next month's general elections.