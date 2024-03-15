Russian Diplomat Hopes Issue of Detained S. Korean Won't Affect Seoul-Moscow Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko reportedly said that he hopes the case of a South Korean detained in Russia on espionage charges will not affect relations between the two nations.Rudenko made the remarks on Tuesday to Russia’s TASS news agency, saying that Russia has discussed the case with South Korea.The deputy minister, however, added that there is a need to closely examine the case.The South Korean, identified by the surname Baek, was working as a missionary in Vladivostok when he was detained at the start of the year on espionage charges. He is reportedly being held in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow and last week, the Lefortovsky Court extended his detention until June 15.The South Korean Embassy in Russia has asked the Russian foreign ministry multiple times to permit consular access.Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said last Wednesday that Moscow is in close contact with Seoul and is considering granting the right to consular access. However, the Korean embassy has yet to receive a response regarding consular access from the Russian foreign ministry.