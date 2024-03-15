Vice Foreign Minister Meets Czech Counterpart to Discuss Global Issues, Nuclear Reactor Construction Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

First vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun met with his Czech counterpart, Jan Marian, on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Kim expressed hope that the two nations will enhance cooperation as strategic partners sharing universal values.The vice minister also asked for the Czech government's support for a South Korean company seeking to participate in a project to build a new reactor at the country’s Dukovany nuclear power station.Marian, who is visiting South Korea for the Summit for Democracy, reportedly said that the Czech government is well aware of South Korea's technological capabilities and experience.In January, the Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company and Électricité de France as the two finalists for the project. The Czech government expects the winner will be decided in June.Kim and Marian expressed concerns that continued provocations by North Korea and its growing military ties with Russia are posing a threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe.They agreed to closely cooperate to block the North’s evasion of UN Security Council sanctions and its military cooperation with Moscow and to realize the North’s denuclearization.