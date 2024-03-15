Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2024-03-20 11:34:03Updated: 2024-03-20 11:35:52

PPP Chair: Ambassador to Australia Will Return Home Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon said on Wednesday that Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup will return home soon.

Han made the remarks during a meeting of the party’s election committee in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, saying that his party will “desperately” respond to public sentiment with about 20 days left until the general elections. 

The PPP chair said that the difference between the PPP and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is that the PPP properly responds to the public sentiment, unlike the DP. 

Han said that his party has taken bold and strict measures against members who made controversial remarks, while the DP has not. 

Ambassador Lee is under investigation over allegations that he meddled with an internal probe into the death of a Marine last year. The former defense minister was facing a probe by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) when he was appointed ambassador to Australia and his travel ban was lifted by the justice ministry just days before his departure for Australia.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation of Hwang Sang-moo, senior presidential secretary for civil and social agenda, who came under fire for controversial remarks he made in a private meeting with reporters.
