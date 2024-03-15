Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Amb. to Australia Set to Visit Seoul amid Controversies over CIO Investigation

Written: 2024-03-20 14:20:06Updated: 2024-03-20 15:47:32

Amb. to Australia Set to Visit Seoul amid Controversies over CIO Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid criticisms surrounding his appointment, South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup is set to visit Seoul to attend a conference with the heads of South Korean diplomatic missions in six countries, starting Monday.

Officials confirmed Lee's planned participation in next week's inter-ministerial conference, which will be attended by South Korean ambassadors stationed in partner countries of Seoul's defense industrial cooperation, including Australia.

The visit is taking place at the height of the ongoing controversy over the former defense minister's appointment, which came despite a pending investigation over his alleged interference in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.

In a statement through his lawyer on Tuesday, Lee submitted a letter urging the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) to swiftly set a date to question him in connection with the probe.

Lee is returning to Seoul just two weeks after taking office.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >