Doctors vs. Gov't Standoff over Medical School Admissions Quota Worsens

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Medical school professors at the five biggest general hospitals in Seoul are now ready to submit their resignations in protest of the government's plan to increase the number of doctors in the nation. This comes as faculty members of Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine decided to finally join the move with the rest of the so-called “Big Five” hospitals in support of the nation's trainee doctors who walked off their jobs in protest last month.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Medical professors at all of the so-called 'Big Five' hospitals in Seoul are now set to tender their resignations in protest of the government's medical reform measures, with those at Sungkyunkwan University finally joining the move.Amid the prolonged feud between the nation's doctors and the government over the issue of increasing the supply of doctors in the nation, professors at Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine decided Tuesday night to submit their resignations simultaneously at an appropriate time.The decision came as around 90 percent of the nation's roughly 13-thousand trainee doctors left their jobs last month, straining the operations of their hospitals.Earlier, medical professors at Seoul National University and Yonsei University decided to submit their resignations on Monday next week as professors from the other 'Big Five' hospitals are also joining the move.Many members of the Medical Professors Association of Korea representing medical schools across the country have already agreed to a similar course of action as the government is threatening to suspend the medical licenses of resident doctors who walked off their jobs.Numerous doctors are urging the government not to frame the trainee doctors as being selfish, arguing that the young doctors are more concerned than anyone else about the future of the nation's medical system.The government plans to increase the admissions quota of medical schools by around 60 percent starting next year, which it says is necessary to deal with the nation's fast-aging population and the chronic shortage of physicians in rural areas.Despite rising tensions, the government later on Wednesday made it clear that it will push ahead with its original plan, introducing details of how many extra students each medical school will receive following the hikePresiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol blamed the medical professors for going against his reform, saying that they are failing to fulfill their duty as doctors and teachers.While stressing that medical licenses should not be used as a bargaining tool to be used against the people, Yoon said his reform measures are part of the government's duty to the public.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.