Doctors, Trainee Doctors, Professors to Discuss Response Steps after Med School Quota Announcement

Photo : YONHAP News

Groups representing doctors, trainee doctors, and medical professors are set to discuss response steps Wednesday night, as the government earlier announced details of its planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.The online meeting, starting at 8 p.m., will be attended by members of the Korean Medical Association(KMA), the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) and the Medical Professors Association of Korea.KIRA chief Park Dan posted on social media on Tuesday that as of Monday, 308 out of nine-thousand-929 trainee doctors who responded to a recent survey, or three-point-one percent, had remained on duty amid mass resignations in protest of the quota hike.Groups representing the professors have also declared professors’ intentions to resign unless the government withdraws the quota increase plan, while medical students have submitted applications for a leave of absence in a show of solidarity with trainee doctors.