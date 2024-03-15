Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Leader Accuses Top Office of Falsifying Information on Australian Envoy

Written: 2024-03-20 16:01:02Updated: 2024-03-20 17:16:53

DP Leader Accuses Top Office of Falsifying Information on Australian Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday accused the top office of falsifying information about the South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup, saying that the envoy was not given the green light to travel overseas by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).

Lee said the envoy, who's currently under investigation for alleged interference in a military probe into the death of a Marine, did not get approval from the CIO to travel overseas, despite the top office's statement.

The remarks come amid controversy over the former defense minister's departure for Australia to take on the role as ambassador, which came despite a pending investigation over his alleged interference in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.

The DP leader said the top office committed a crime by giving false information to the public and that the former defense chief should immediately return to South Korea.

DP's joint election committee chair Lee Hae-chan also called on the Australian envoy to return to Korea, calling him a “fugitive ambassador.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >