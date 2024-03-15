Samsung Electronics Announces New Opportunities in AI During Shareholders Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee announced that the company will further strengthen its organization and promotion system in order to develop various new products and businesses.Speaking at an annual meeting of shareholders at the Suwon Convention Center on Wednesday, Han vowed to strengthen the competitiveness of its existing business while also continuing its innovation in the areas of artificial intelligence(AI), customer experience and ESG.The vice chairman said while last year's business conditions were difficult due to continued economic uncertainty and a slowdown in the semiconductor industry, Samsung Electronics did not stop its efforts to improve product competitiveness and technological leadership.Han said the company strengthened its research and development and facility investment for sustainable growth.He emphasized that there will be new opportunities through next-generation technological innovations, such as the full-fledged launch of the AI era.In order to faithfully implement the shareholder return policy, Samsung Electronics plans to pay out nine-point-eight trillion won, or around seven-point-three million U.S. dollars in dividends for 2023.