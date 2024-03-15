Lee Kang-in Makes Public Apology Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean national football team's Lee Kang-in made a public apology on Wednesday, a month after being involved in a scuffle with team captain Son Heung-min over a game of table tennis on the eve of their Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup semifinal match against Jordan.Speaking in front of reporters during the national team's training session at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Lee said it's been a period of reflection adding that the reproach from the fans have also helped him understand his mistakes. The training session comes before the national team plays the home-and-away World Cup qualifying matches against Thailand on March 21 and 26.The Paris Saint Germain midfielder stressed that he will try to be, not just a good football player, but also an exemplary person, asking fans for their continued interest and support for the national team.There had been growing criticism amid interim head coach Hwang Sun-hong's decision to add Lee to the World Cup qualifier roster, saying that the young footballer should have been given some time to reflect on his mistakes.The Taegeuk Warriors will face off against Thailand on Thursday night at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, with all eyes on whether head coach Hwang will add Lee to the starting eleven. The two countries will then fly to Thailand to face off once more on May 26 in Bangkok.