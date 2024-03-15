MLB Seoul Series at Gocheok Sky Dome to Open Under Tight Security Due to Bomb Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

The historic opening series of the Major League Baseball(MLB) regular season will kick off on Wednesday night at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul under tight security, due to a bomb threat received earlier.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Guro Police Station, a report was filed about an email from someone threatening to bomb Gocheok Sky Dome and harm L.A. Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani.The police say they're investigating the incident and see if it's connected to the threatening emails and faxes that have been sent to South Korea from Japan since August 2023, as they believe it may be the same perpetrator.The police are currently tracking down the suspect and have dispatched 30 special forces and 120 SWAT team members to the venue to see whether any explosives were planted.The opening series game between the L.A. Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, the first MLB regular season game held in Korea and MLB's 9th overseas opening game, will begin at 7:05 p.m.