Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Ties, Korean Peninsula Issues with UK Deputy PM

Written: 2024-03-20 17:42:25Updated: 2024-03-20 17:43:11

Yoon Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Ties, Korean Peninsula Issues with UK Deputy PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks at his office with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who is visiting Seoul to attend the third Summit for Democracy.

According to the presidential office on Wednesday, Yoon welcomed Britain's active participation during the summit, expressing anticipation for discussions on ways to promote democracy for future generations.

Referring to the Downing Street Accord signed by Yoon and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the former's state visit last November, the president sought London's special attention to be given to its implementation.

Assessing that the two sides are closely cooperating in the areas of security, economy, and science and technology under their global strategic partnership, Dowden said London considers it important to bolster ties with Seoul in expanding cooperation with the Indo-Pacific region.
 
Yoon and Dowden also exchanged views on the state of affairs regarding the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >