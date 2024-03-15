PPP Leadership Vows Efforts to Renovate New Towns in Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has vowed efforts to renovate new towns in Gyeonggi Province as it woos voters ahead of the April 10 general elections.During a meeting on Wednesday at Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, which houses the Pyeongchon New Town, PPP interim chief Han Dong-hoon, who also heads the party’s election polling committee, said if the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) fills the seats representing Gyeonggi Province in parliament, the renovation of new towns that Gyeonggi residents seek will not be possible.Citing that five new towns are located in Gyeonggi Province, Han urged voters to cast their ballots after reviewing the PPP and DP’s plans on easing regulations on reconstruction.While campaigning in front of Anyang residents in a park and at a market, Han said the PPP is actively seeking redevelopment and reconstruction projects, adding that the DP and its chief Lee Jae-myung are opposed to such efforts.He also said the PPP is actively aiming to reorganize administrative districts in line with the wishes of Gyeonggi residents while the DP is not intent on doing so.