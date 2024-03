Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese authorities are searching for two crewmembers after a South Korean-flagged ship capsized in waters off Mutsure Island in southwestern Japan, killing seven people.The Japan Coast Guard said it received a distress call at around 7 a.m. Wednesday from the transport ship named “Keoyoung Sun,” which was carrying a total of eleven crewmembers, including two South Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese national.Seven of the nine crewmembers who were rescued have died while two remain missing.The foreign ministry said it sent a consular representative to the site of the accident to check developments in search and rescue efforts as well as to provide support.The ship was said to have been lying at anchor due to inclement weather.