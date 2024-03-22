Terraform Labs CEO to be Extradited to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News / Montenegrin daily Vijesti

Kwon Do-hyeong, the disgraced co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs better known as Do Kwon, will be extradited to South Korea to face investigation and trial for financial crimes.The Appellate Court in Montenegro said on Wednesday on its website that it confirmed the High Court’s ruling that Kwon, should be extradited to South Korea, rejecting Kwon’s appeal. The reason for his appeal was not known.With the decision, which is final and cannot be appealed by any concerned parties, the judicial proceedings of the Montenegrin court have come to an end.The appeals court said that the original court correctly established that South Korea’s extradition request arrived earlier than that of the United States.Kwon, who is serving a four-month sentence for using a forged passport, is expected to take a flight home on Saturday or Sunday as he will complete his sentence on Saturday.Kwon, a key figure in the 2022 collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies, had fled to Singapore, Dubai and Serbia before being arrested at Podgorica airport in March last year for attempting to fly out of the country using a fake passport.