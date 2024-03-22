Yoon Calls for Democracies to Jointly Deal with Disinformation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on democratic nations sharing universal values to jointly deal with disinformation.The president made the call on Wednesday during a virtual session of the third Summit for Democracy, saying that “fake news” is not just responsible for spreading false information, but also causing social conflict and division.Yoon said that disinformation causes people to make the wrong decisions, threatening elections that are the basis for democracy, which is a clear provocation against democracy.The president then urged democratic countries to jointly prepare laws and systems to strictly deal with disinformation.He stressed that the international community must work together to strictly enforce the law against forces that try to influence elections in other countries.Yoon also emphasized the need for the sharing of technologies such as artificial intelligence to combat fake news, promising that South Korea would closely cooperate with other governments, international organizations and private-sector partners to achieve this aim.