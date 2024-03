Photo : YONHAP News

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the Major League Baseball(MLB) opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul.The Dodgers defeated San Diego five-two at Gocheok Sky Dome on Wednesday in the first-ever MLB regular season opener in South Korea.The Dodgers scored four runs in the eighth inning to turn a two-one deficit into a five-two lead.Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese sensation making his Dodgers regular season debut, batted two for five and recorded his first hit, stolen base and RBI of the season.Kim Ha-seong, the South Korean shortstop for the Padres, went zero for three with a walk.Joe Musgrove from the Padres and Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the Dodgers will be starting pitchers for the second game of the Seoul series set for Thursday evening.