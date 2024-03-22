Amb. Lee in Seoul for Gov't Meeting, Hopes to Cooperate in CIO Probe during Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup has arrived in Seoul to attend a government meeting next week.After arriving at Incheon International Airport Thursday morning, Lee addressed controversies surrounding the ongoing probe by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) into his alleged abuse of authority, expressing hope that a questioning session can be arranged during the current visit.The visit is taking place at the height of the ongoing controversy over the former defense minister's appointment as an overseas mission chief, which came despite a pending investigation into his alleged interference in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.The ambassador also told reporters that he has already denied suspicions related to him multiple times, adding that he only intends to speak with investigators about issues related to the probe.Lee is scheduled to participate in next week's inter-ministerial conference, which will be attended by South Korean ambassadors stationed in countries which are in close cooperation with South Korea in the defense industry sector, including Australia.