Labor Ministry: ILO Dismisses Trainee Doctors' Request for Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Labor Organization(ILO) has reportedly dismissed a request by South Korean trainee doctors for intervention regarding the South Korean government’s return-to-work order.The labor ministry said on Thursday that the ILO concluded that trainee doctors are not recognized as a labor union eligible for the intervention process and dismissed the request.The ministry said that when the ILO receives a request for intervention from a labor organization, it usually notifies the respective government of the request within days and seeks the government’s opinions. However, there was no such notification and the government made an inquiry to find out the ILO’s decision.The ILO reportedly notified the trainee doctors who made the request of its decision.The Korean Intern and Resident Association said last week that it had sent a letter to the ILO asking the UN agency to intervene in the ongoing conflict between the government and doctors, claiming that the government’s return-to-work order violates one of the ILO’s conventions banning forced labor.