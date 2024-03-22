Third Summit for Democracy Ends Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The third Summit for Democracy came to a close on Wednesday in Seoul.The summit, a U.S.-led multilateral gathering launched in 2021, was held for three days from Monday in South Korea under the theme of "Democracy for Future Generations.” Seoul is the first solo host of the Washington-led summit outside of the United StatesIn his closing remarks for the summit on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that South Korea will continue efforts to advance global democracy together with all the democratic countries around the world.Yoon said that it is too early to say that all of our aspirations for global democracy have been satisfied by holding three summits, noting authoritarianism and anti-intellectualism are constantly threatening the values and spirit of democracy in parts of the world.He added that though the third summit is coming to a close, the great journey for democracy will continue.During the session on "Technology, Elections, and Mis-/Dis-Information,” Yoon suggested that democratic nations sharing universal values should jointly deal with disinformation, noting this year is a “super election year,” where more than a third of the global population will cast their votes.A total of 36 world leaders participated in the virtual session including U.S. President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.