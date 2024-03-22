Amb. Lee in Seoul, Seeks for CIO Questioning to be Arranged Quickly

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup is now in Seoul to attend a government conference with several overseas mission chiefs next week.His visit comes amid criticism that his recent appointment as an ambassador has given him a way to evade an ongoing government probe. He pressed the investigating agency to call him in swiftly for questioning.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: After arriving at Incheon International Airport Thursday morning, Ambassador Lee Jong-sup quickly addressed controversies surrounding the ongoing probe against him.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup (Korean-English)]"The temporary visit is for a mission chiefs’ meeting regarding defense industrial cooperation with major countries. During my stay, I hope an arrangement can be made for me to be questioned by the CIO.”The CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials, is looking into suspicions that Lee interfered in the defense ministry's probe into the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by a torrent during a search and rescue operation for flood victims last year.Chae's death led to sympathy and anger nationwide as then-defense minister Lee and others were suspected to have pressured military investigators probing the case to protect a Marine Corps commander.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup (Korean-English)]"I have made it clear multiple times that the allegations are not true."Lee departed for Canberra eleven days ago, sparking more political wrangling ahead of the general elections next month over why the justice ministry lifted the travel ban despite the ongoing investigation.As Lee is expected to stay in Korea until sometime next month, the main opposition Democratic Party is demanding the president cancel his appointment as Seoul's envoy to Canberra.While some ruling People Power Party heavyweights, including Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, are pressuring Lee to step down, the ambassador told reporters that he will focus on his diplomatic duties.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.