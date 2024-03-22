Menu Content

Written: 2024-03-21 14:11:26Updated: 2024-03-21 14:41:24

Yoon Pledges to Expand Supply of Housing Providing Services for Seniors

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to expand the supply of housing that includes daily food, cleaning and nursing services for seniors to enable public access to high-quality services at a reasonable cost.

At the year's 22nd round of public debate on Thursday, Yoon promised to reinstate an abolished system of selling retirement village units in allotment and to introduce a private sector-led housing rental system providing specialized services for the elderly.

The president mentioned spurring medical services for seniors involving personal visits by doctors and nurses and to increase the number of centers offering at-home medical services for seniors requiring long-term nursing care from 95 to 250 nationwide.

While Thursday's debate was held in the eastern Gangwon provincial city of Wonju, which hosts an innovation cluster for medical devices, Yoon vowed to establish the city as the base for the nation's cutting-edge health and medical care industries.

The president also affirmed support for construction of a transportation network linking Wonju to the capital region, such as completing legal procedures to extend the GTX-D high-speed rail line to the city within his presidency.
