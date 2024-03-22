UN Export Panel Assesses N. Korea Made Progress in Ballistic Missile Production 'Self-Sufficiency'

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations panel of experts assessed that North Korea has made progress regarding achieving "self-sufficiency" in equipment and parts used in the production of ballistic missiles.In a biannual report released on Wednesday, the panel under the UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions committee on the North said the regime is capable of mass producing missile fuselages with flow forming technology, citing outside experts.The report said Pyongyang could reach a stage where it can manufacture missile alloy parts, including impellers used in turbo pumps.It also referred to one member state pointing out that since the North has acquired flow forming equipment and advanced tungsten inert gas(TIG) welding methods, it could manufacture missile fuselages and transporter erector launchers(TEL).If the content of the reports is confirmed, it would be possible to assess that the North has established a significant capability to withstand the international community's export controls on military and civilian dual-use items aimed at blocking its ballistic missile development.