Global Leaders Agree to Tackle Fake News during Virtual Meeting Co-hosted by S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Global leaders attending the Third Summit for Democracy hosted by Seoul formed a consensus on establishing laws and systems to strictly deal with fake news.President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday hosted a virtual summit on the final day of the conference, co-chaired by Denmark and Kenya, after which leaders released a summary statement that called for the international community to respond sternly to forces attempting to influence elections in other countries.The statement also included calls for nations to guarantee youth participation in democratic governance, stronger freedom and responsibility of the media as well as enhanced cooperation and development of technologies to fight corruption.In his remarks during the conference, Yoon called on democratic nations to jointly tackle disinformation to guarantee fair elections and safeguard the foundation for democracy, noting that one-third of the world's population will be heading to the polls this year.The leaders stressed in particular the need to develop technological systems to respect human rights and support technological development that embodies democratic values.The Third Summit for Democracy was hosted by South Korea for a three-day run, as the gathering was first launched by the United States in 2021 with the goal of strengthening democracy.