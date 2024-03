Photo : YONHAP News

The wage gap between men and women in South Korea is the largest among OECD member states.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, as of 2022, women in South Korea earned 18-thousand-113 won, or around 13 U.S. dollars and 68 cents an hour, compared to 25-thousand-886 won earned hourly by men. The hourly wage for women is about 70 percent of that for men.The gender wage gap in the country was calculated to be 31-point-two percent, the highest among the 34 OECD member states and two-point-six times the OECD average of 12-point-one percent.The number of female executives within the public and private sectors stood at 14-point-six percent, less than half the OECD average of 34-point-two percent.The statistical agency analyzed that due to the slow increase in the percentage of female executives, it would take 140 years for the gender gap to disappear.